Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRLBF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Price Performance

CRLBF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.88. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.