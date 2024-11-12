Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.29), with a volume of 418,562 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

Corero Network Security Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.99. The company has a market cap of £112.78 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.