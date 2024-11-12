Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 123.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,328. The firm has a market cap of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

