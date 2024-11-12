ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

