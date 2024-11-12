CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CompX International Stock Performance

CIX stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $353.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76.

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompX International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

