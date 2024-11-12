Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

