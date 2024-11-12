Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

