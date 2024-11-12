Comparing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intchains Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group 12.96% 2.57% 2.47% Viavi Solutions -3.78% 2.22% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Intchains Group and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intchains Group and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viavi Solutions 0 5 2 1 2.50

Intchains Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.05%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and Viavi Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $80.47 million 3.15 -$3.78 million $0.06 70.50 Viavi Solutions $1.00 billion 2.29 -$25.80 million ($0.17) -60.64

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intchains Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intchains Group beats Viavi Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

