Comparing MDB Capital (MDBH) & Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million -$6.97 million -2.39 MDB Capital Competitors $2.63 billion $383.60 million 10.66

MDB Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

MDB Capital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDB Capital’s peers have a beta of 5.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -61.44% -71.69% -3.72%

Summary

MDB Capital peers beat MDB Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

