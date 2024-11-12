Comparing Agent Information Software (AIFS) & Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agent Information Software pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 44.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Agent Information Software Competitors -140.38% -1,792.40% -8.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Agent Information Software and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million $200,000.00 32.50 Agent Information Software Competitors $942.38 million $9.50 million 2.26

Agent Information Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software. Agent Information Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Agent Information Software rivals beat Agent Information Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

