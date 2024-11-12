CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Price Performance

COMM opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CommScope by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.