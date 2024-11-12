Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,071,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,848,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 128,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,942. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

