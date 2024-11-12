Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $648,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 259,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

