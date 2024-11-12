Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $342,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,574. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

