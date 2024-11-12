Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 797,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. 129,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,595. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $129.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

