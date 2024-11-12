Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Director Buys $38,700.00 in Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) Director Wayne M. Rancourt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,783 shares in the company, valued at $407,080.14. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 307,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,165. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

