Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 419,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,857. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

