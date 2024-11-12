Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.922 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$71.64 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

