CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $357,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

