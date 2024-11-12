Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -122.79% -53.82% -23.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.23 billion $97.61 million -14.24

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital peers beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

