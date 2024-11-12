Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Up 8,744.9% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, a growth of 8,744.9% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,029.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPF remained flat at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $3.53.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
