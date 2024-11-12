Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $692.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,145,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

