Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

