Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 361.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

CTAS stock opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

