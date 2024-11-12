Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 120,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,876. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

