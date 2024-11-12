Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Sells $817,000.00 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valmir Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cinemark alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 1,898,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $240,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 68.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.