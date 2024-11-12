Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $13.35 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 109.77%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

