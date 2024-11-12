Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.77% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

