Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.