China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of China National Building Material stock remained flat at $21.91 on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

