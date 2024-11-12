China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
Shares of China National Building Material stock remained flat at $21.91 on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.34.
China National Building Material Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China National Building Material
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.