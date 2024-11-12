Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,305. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

