Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Chimerix Stock Down 1.9 %
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
