Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVR opened at $20.29 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
