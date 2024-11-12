Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of TriMas worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

