Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 189.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

