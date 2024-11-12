Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 81.9% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

