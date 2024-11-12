Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,894 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after acquiring an additional 627,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 46.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

