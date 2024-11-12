Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Integer worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 460.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 56.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $651,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

