Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

