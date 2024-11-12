Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

