Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -191.05 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -879.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.