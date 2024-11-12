Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $642.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $30.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

