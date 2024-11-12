Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.34. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 2,358 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $537.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

