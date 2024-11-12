Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to Underperform Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $151.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

