Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cavendish Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.23. Cavendish Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.79.

Insider Activity

In other Cavendish Financial news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($105,788.70). 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

