Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,277,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,400,000 after acquiring an additional 275,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.