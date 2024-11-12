Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 10,519 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 672.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.