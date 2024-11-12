Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after buying an additional 514,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.