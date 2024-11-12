Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $292.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $6,052,735.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,092,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,418,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,172 shares of company stock valued at $40,723,512. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

