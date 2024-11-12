Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 12,901 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 2,086,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,634. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

