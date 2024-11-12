Carrera Capital Advisors Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.41.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. 3,601,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,861. The stock has a market cap of $309.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

